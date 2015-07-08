Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-28-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALTON, JAMES PATRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1995
Height 6.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 02:28:00
Court Case 5902019215004
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RODGERS, SHAQUASIA BLONDELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1989
Height 5.1
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 11:00:00
Court Case 5902015241030
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WILLIAMS, CORDARRIUS JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/8/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 01:42:00
Court Case 5902019215753
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RANGEL-RAMOS, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1977
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 11:55:00
Court Case 5902019215793
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 200.00

Name WILSON, MONTE CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1964
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 03:42:00
Court Case 5902019215757
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SHANNON, MARQUEZE LATRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/19/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-28 14:43:00
Court Case 5902019212250
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 250.00