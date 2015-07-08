Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barrett, Dexter Dontavious
Arrest Date 04/28/2019
Court Case 201902869
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Barrett, Dexter Dontavious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2019 00:01.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Corbino, Nathan Alexander
Arrest Date 04/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Corbino, Nathan Alexander (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2019 21:24.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Graber, Cody Travis
Arrest Date 04/28/2019
Court Case 201902857
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Graber, Cody Travis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1849 Grand Palm Dr, York, SC, on 4/28/2019 01:37.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Ledbetter, Pierre Cardello
Arrest Date 04-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Ledbetter, Pierre Cardello (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 4/28/2019 6:51:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Zelaya, Samuel Francis
Arrest Date 04/28/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Zelaya, Samuel Francis (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14999 Idlewild Rd/marshall Hooks Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/28/2019 02:45.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Perez, Mauricio Alberto-hernand
Arrest Date 04-28-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Perez, Mauricio Alberto-hernand (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, on 4/28/2019 11:17:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L