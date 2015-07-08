Below are the Union County arrests for 04-28-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Dexter Dontavious
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2019
|Court Case
|201902869
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Dexter Dontavious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600 W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2019 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Corbino, Nathan Alexander
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Corbino, Nathan Alexander (W /M/17) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/28/2019 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Graber, Cody Travis
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2019
|Court Case
|201902857
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Graber, Cody Travis (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1849 Grand Palm Dr, York, SC, on 4/28/2019 01:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Ledbetter, Pierre Cardello
|Arrest Date
|04-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ledbetter, Pierre Cardello (B /M/32) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at Us 74/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, on 4/28/2019 6:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Zelaya, Samuel Francis
|Arrest Date
|04/28/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Zelaya, Samuel Francis (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 14999 Idlewild Rd/marshall Hooks Rd, Stallings, NC, on 4/28/2019 02:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Perez, Mauricio Alberto-hernand
|Arrest Date
|04-28-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perez, Mauricio Alberto-hernand (H /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Us 74/wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, on 4/28/2019 11:17:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L