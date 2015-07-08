Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-29-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILLIAMS, JAMES DEMETRIOUS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/29/1980
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 15:45:00
Court Case 5902019215933
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CLOUD, CARLOS DUANE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 10:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HANKINS, JAMIL RAEKWON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/1/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 10:22:00
Court Case 5902017244620
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name CARRILLO, GABRIEL AARON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/29/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 14:32:00
Court Case 1202018721791
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GALLMAN, COLIN XAVIER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 12:52:00
Court Case 5902019216001
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name WALL, TAJARVIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/21/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-29 09:25:00
Court Case 5902019215752
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 4000.00