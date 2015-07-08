Below are the Union County arrests for 04-29-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (Motor Vehicle) (F),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (motor Vehicle) (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2019 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Lotharp, Emmanuel Glenn
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Indecent Exposure (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Emmanuel Glenn (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Exposure (M), at 618 S Carelock Dr, Marshville, NC, on 4/29/2019 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Bondi, John Jason
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bondi, John Jason (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2019 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Funderburk, Jerry William
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|201902887
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jerry William (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 1799 Steele St/mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2019 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Alonso, Francisco Javier
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|201902887
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Alonso, Francisco Javier (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1799 Steele St/mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 4/29/2019 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Walton, Steven Clark
|Arrest Date
|04/29/2019
|Court Case
|201900438
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Walton, Steven Clark (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4400 Helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 4/29/2019 15:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M