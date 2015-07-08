Below are the CMPD arrests for 04-30-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTIN, WILLIAM FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/14/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 03:45:00
Court Case 5902019216057
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RUCKER-SHIVERS, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 12:12:00
Court Case 5902019214207
Charge Description FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MCNEIL, BREANA SKYE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 15:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LAGUNES, GERARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/5/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 11:58:00
Court Case 5902019216095
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name LANEY, RAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/28/1974
Height 5.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 07:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, MARK JORDAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-04-30 11:35:00
Court Case 5902019216081
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00