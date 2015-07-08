Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Waldo, Chase Antwon
Arrest Date 04/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Waldo, Chase Antwon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:11.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Mohr, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 04-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mohr, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/27) VICTIM of Attempted Larceny (A), at 500 S Providence St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11:00, 4/30/2019. Reported: 13:43, 4/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Swan, E A

Name Waldo, Chase Antwon
Arrest Date 04/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
Description Waldo, Chase Antwon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:16.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Kennard, Brittany
Arrest Date 04-30-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Kennard, Brittany (B /F/35) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 2677 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 15:19, 4/30/2019 and 15:20, 4/30/2019. Reported: 15:20, 4/30/2019.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A

Name Brooks, Christian Jacob R
Arrest Date 04/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Brooks, Christian Jacob R (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/30/2019 11:28.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Dawkins, Cameron Jordan
Arrest Date 04/30/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Dawkins, Cameron Jordan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:30.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D