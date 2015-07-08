Below are the Union County arrests for 04-30-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Waldo, Chase Antwon
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Waldo, Chase Antwon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Mohr, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|04-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mohr, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/27) VICTIM of Attempted Larceny (A), at 500 S Providence St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11:00, 4/30/2019. Reported: 13:43, 4/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Swan, E A
|Name
|Waldo, Chase Antwon
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Waldo, Chase Antwon (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Kennard, Brittany
|Arrest Date
|04-30-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kennard, Brittany (B /F/35) VICTIM of Civil 50b Seizure (C), at 2677 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 15:19, 4/30/2019 and 15:20, 4/30/2019. Reported: 15:20, 4/30/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Brooks, Christian Jacob R
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Christian Jacob R (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 4/30/2019 11:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Dawkins, Cameron Jordan
|Arrest Date
|04/30/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Dawkins, Cameron Jordan (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 4/30/2019 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D