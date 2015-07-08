Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, ADRIAN DEMTRIOUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 03:35:00
Court Case 5902019216170
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ANDERSON, DERRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/10/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 11:30:00
Court Case 5902019216222
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CAMPBELL, CORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 15:44:00
Court Case 5902019216185
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WRIGHT, ABDUL JABBAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 03:47:00
Court Case 5902019203383
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARRINGTON, KEYSHAWN AVONTAE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 10:20:00
Court Case 5902019215177
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name CONKLIN, JONATHAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-01 14:20:00
Court Case 5902018015416
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00