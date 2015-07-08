Below are the Union County arrests for 05-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clark, James Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Clark, James Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2019 06:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Carter, Dimitrius Leshaun
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M),
|Description
|Carter, Dimitrius Leshaun (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Possess Open Container On City Street Or Property (M), at 317 N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/1/2019 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B
|Name
|Jordan, Donnie
|Arrest Date
|05-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jordan, Donnie (W /M/68) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2318 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, between 14:30, 4/30/2019 and 11:10, 5/1/2019. Reported: 11:10, 5/1/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Self, Tashawn Rorie
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2019
|Court Case
|201902929
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 6) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M),
|Description
|Self, Tashawn Rorie (B /M/17) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 6) Fail Carry Valid Drivers Lic (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/1/2019 06:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Croke, Amy Jeanette
|Arrest Date
|05/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Drug Paraph, 90-96), M (M),
|Description
|Croke, Amy Jeanette (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (poss Drug Paraph, 90-96), M (M), at 40882 Mount Zion Ch Rd, Norwood, NC, on 5/1/2019 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Carolina Auto Solution VICTIM of Lost Property
|Arrest Date
|05-01-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carolina Auto Solution VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 13819 E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 12:00, 4/29/2010 and 11:30, 5/1/2019. Reported: 11:38, 5/1/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L