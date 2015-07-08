Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STAGER, MICHAEL ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/6/1980
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 00:54:00
Court Case 5902019216338
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROMERO, JUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 06:17:00
Court Case 5902019216405
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name STONE, ASHLEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/6/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 11:00:00
Court Case 5902016220730
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SHANNON, RAPHAEL LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/15/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 14:32:00
Court Case 5902019010307
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ROSA, NICHOLAS MATTHEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/14/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 01:55:00
Court Case 5902019216343
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name TRUESDALE, MICHAEL DAVID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-02 06:23:00
Court Case 5902019216410
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00