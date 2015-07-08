Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-02-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STAGER, MICHAEL ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 00:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019216338
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ROMERO, JUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 06:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019216405
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STONE, ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016220730
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SHANNON, RAPHAEL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/15/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 14:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019010307
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ROSA, NICHOLAS MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/14/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 01:55:00
|Court Case
|5902019216343
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TRUESDALE, MICHAEL DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-02 06:23:00
|Court Case
|5902019216410
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00