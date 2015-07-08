Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TILLMAN, MARQUETTE LATWONE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/4/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019216541
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, DAVON DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1995
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019215798
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NGUYEN, ANTHONY MINH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1951
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019216606
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|EASTERLING, ALFRED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/25/1964
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 00:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018012472
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WALDEN, KRISHON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019216583
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REID, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/10/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-03 13:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019216607
|Charge Description
|NO OPERATORS LICENSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00