Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-03-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name TILLMAN, MARQUETTE LATWONE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/4/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 04:30:00
Court Case 5902019216541
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, DAVON DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/26/1995
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 11:30:00
Court Case 5902019215798
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name NGUYEN, ANTHONY MINH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1951
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 11:20:00
Court Case 5902019216606
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name EASTERLING, ALFRED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/25/1964
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 00:42:00
Court Case 5902018012472
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WALDEN, KRISHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/27/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 12:00:00
Court Case 5902019216583
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name REID, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/10/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-03 13:30:00
Court Case 5902019216607
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 500.00