Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vossler, April Ann P
Arrest Date 05/03/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Vossler, April Ann P (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2019 11:43.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Nicholson, Crystal Lynn
Arrest Date 05-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Nicholson, Crystal Lynn (W /F/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/3/2019 and 00:36, 5/3/2019. Reported: 00:36, 5/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Mccoy, Jimmy Jason
Arrest Date 05/03/2019
Court Case 201900319
Charge 1) Kidnapping First Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Intimidate Witness (F), 6) Communicating Threats (M), And 7) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Mccoy, Jimmy Jason (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping First Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Intimidate Witness (F), 6) Communicating Threats (M), and 7) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 4209 Stallingswood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/3/2019 11:46.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 05-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 05:08, 5/3/2019. Reported: 05:08, 5/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Smith, Christopher Adam
Arrest Date 05/03/2019
Court Case 201903677
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2019 13:03.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Morris, Jack Claude
Arrest Date 05-03-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Morris, Jack Claude (W /M/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6730 Mimosa St, Lake Park, NC, between 20:00, 5/2/2019 and 05:53, 5/3/2019. Reported: 05:53, 5/3/2019.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A