Below are the Union County arrests for 05-03-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vossler, April Ann P
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Vossler, April Ann P (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2019 11:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Nicholson, Crystal Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nicholson, Crystal Lynn (W /F/36) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/3/2019 and 00:36, 5/3/2019. Reported: 00:36, 5/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Mccoy, Jimmy Jason
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2019
|Court Case
|201900319
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping First Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Intimidate Witness (F), 6) Communicating Threats (M), And 7) Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Mccoy, Jimmy Jason (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping First Degree (F), 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), 3) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 4) Assault On Female (M), 5) Intimidate Witness (F), 6) Communicating Threats (M), and 7) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 4209 Stallingswood Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/3/2019 11:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|05-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 05:08, 5/3/2019. Reported: 05:08, 5/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Adam
|Arrest Date
|05/03/2019
|Court Case
|201903677
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Adam (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3322 Joe Griffin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/3/2019 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Morris, Jack Claude
|Arrest Date
|05-03-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Morris, Jack Claude (W /M/33) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6730 Mimosa St, Lake Park, NC, between 20:00, 5/2/2019 and 05:53, 5/3/2019. Reported: 05:53, 5/3/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A