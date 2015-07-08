Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-04-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SADLER, THOMAS ADRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/16/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 00:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019216710
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BUXTON, CHRISTOPHER DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019214713
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SPRINGS, VODERICK DELAIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 11:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019216758
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|IGLESIAS, MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/13/1980
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 03:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019216725
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARTER, RUSSELL DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1959
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 06:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018232595
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|BAUMGARTNER, GABRIEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/24/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-04 13:54:00
|Court Case
|5902019216763
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount