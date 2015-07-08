Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-05-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FRENCH, DEANDRA MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/16/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 01:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019216839
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|YEN, IRENE DU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/22/1947
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 16:20:00
|Court Case
|5902019216876
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAKER, LAQUISHA SAMONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/24/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 05:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019216622
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NGUYEN, QUYEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 17:11:00
|Court Case
|6202019050404
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|HENLEY, TERRENCE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/11/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 01:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019216845
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|RAPALO-MERCADO, ESMERALDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/28/1976
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-05 16:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019215036
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|500.00