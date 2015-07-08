Below are the Union County arrests for 05-05-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Polk, Thelma Michelle
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fel Poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Reg,Dwlr) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Poss Vi,) (M),
|Description
|Polk, Thelma Michelle (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fel Poss Cocaine) (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired Reg,dwlr) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Poss Vi,) (M), at 300 Todd Cir, Wingate, NC, on 5/5/2019 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Robinson, Larkyn Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|201903054
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Larkyn Lynn (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 4904 Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, on 5/5/2019 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Sarit, Jose Juan
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|201903618
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sarit, Jose Juan (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1019 Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/5/2019 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Brainard, Richard Brown
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Brainard, Richard Brown (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 708 S Church St Apt A, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2019 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ware, Martin Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ware, Martin Joseph (B /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at NC 205 New Hope Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/5/2019 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Conley, Dylan
|Arrest Date
|05/05/2019
|Court Case
|201903729
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), M (M),
|Description
|Conley, Dylan (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m), M (M), at 7109 Nesbit Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/5/2019 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T