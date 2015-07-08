Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-06-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SINGLETON, KEVIN BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1973
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 02:02:00
Court Case 5902019216923
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name BOYD, MAURICE IRVING
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1969
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 10:00:00
Court Case 5902019216800
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ODOM, CALIB REGNIALD
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 18:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LOWDER, TONY DOUGLAS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1975
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 05:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JAKARIYEN ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/28/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 09:16:00
Court Case 5902019216949
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name VERNON, JASON LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/15/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-06 16:05:00
Court Case 5902019216951
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00