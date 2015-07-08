Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Attilus, Aristide
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Attilus, Aristide (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Voided, at 3799 Old Monroe Rd/park Meadows Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/6/2019 8:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 08:55, 5/6/2018 and 09:21, 5/6/2019. Reported: 09:21, 5/6/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, T J
|Name
|Coronado, Rafael Rosales
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Coronado, Rafael Rosales (H /M/35) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/6/2019 10:31:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Haley, Lakitia Sierra
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Haley, Lakitia Sierra (B /F/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 5318 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, between 20:25, 5/5/2019 and 20:30, 5/5/2019. Reported: 11:47, 5/6/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R
|Name
|Da Fonseca Silva, Joao Pedro
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Da Fonseca Silva, Joao Pedro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 617 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd/e C J Thoma, Unionville, NC, on 5/6/2019 10:53:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|05-06-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 8102 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11:30, 5/6/2019. Reported: 11:47, 5/6/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L