Below are the Union County arrests for 05-06-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Attilus, Aristide
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Attilus, Aristide (B /M/27) Cited on Charge of Voided, at 3799 Old Monroe Rd/park Meadows Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/6/2019 8:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 08:55, 5/6/2018 and 09:21, 5/6/2019. Reported: 09:21, 5/6/2019.
Arresting Officer Luisa, T J

Name Coronado, Rafael Rosales
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Coronado, Rafael Rosales (H /M/35) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/6/2019 10:31:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Haley, Lakitia Sierra
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Haley, Lakitia Sierra (B /F/29) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 5318 Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, between 20:25, 5/5/2019 and 20:30, 5/5/2019. Reported: 11:47, 5/6/2019.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R

Name Da Fonseca Silva, Joao Pedro
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Da Fonseca Silva, Joao Pedro (H /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 617 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd/e C J Thoma, Unionville, NC, on 5/6/2019 10:53:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 05-06-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 8102 Wynnview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11:30, 5/6/2019. Reported: 11:47, 5/6/2019.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L