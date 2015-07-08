Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Butler, Tremont Jalemmial
Arrest Date 05/07/2019
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Butler, Tremont Jalemmial (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 5/7/2019 13:27.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Mcmanus, Darren Lee
Arrest Date 05-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcmanus, Darren Lee (W /M/53) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 718 Clarence Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 06:18, 5/7/2019 and 06:19, 5/7/2019. Reported: 06:19, 5/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Gordon, Brandon Wayne
Arrest Date 05/07/2019
Court Case 201903103
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2019 14:12.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Rowell, Travis Howard
Arrest Date 05-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rowell, Travis Howard (W /M/42) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5001 Friendly Baptist Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 14:00, 5/6/2019 and 06:30, 5/7/2019. Reported: 07:08, 5/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Teal, Hannah Michelle
Arrest Date 05/07/2019
Court Case 201903103
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2019 14:17.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name Bunting, Alexa Marie
Arrest Date 05-07-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Bunting, Alexa Marie (W /F/24) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 2023 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:21, 5/7/2019 and 07:22, 5/7/2019. Reported: 07:22, 5/7/2019.
Arresting Officer Leonard, T S