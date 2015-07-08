Below are the Union County arrests for 05-07-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Butler, Tremont Jalemmial
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Butler, Tremont Jalemmial (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 5/7/2019 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Mcmanus, Darren Lee
|Arrest Date
|05-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcmanus, Darren Lee (W /M/53) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 718 Clarence Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, between 06:18, 5/7/2019 and 06:19, 5/7/2019. Reported: 06:19, 5/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2019
|Court Case
|201903103
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Brandon Wayne (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2019 14:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Rowell, Travis Howard
|Arrest Date
|05-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rowell, Travis Howard (W /M/42) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 5001 Friendly Baptist Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 14:00, 5/6/2019 and 06:30, 5/7/2019. Reported: 07:08, 5/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Teal, Hannah Michelle
|Arrest Date
|05/07/2019
|Court Case
|201903103
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 308 Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 5/7/2019 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Bunting, Alexa Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-07-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bunting, Alexa Marie (W /F/24) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 2023 Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, between 07:21, 5/7/2019 and 07:22, 5/7/2019. Reported: 07:22, 5/7/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Leonard, T S