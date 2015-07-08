Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BOATWRIGHT, DIONNA JAMAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/13/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 02:36:00
|Court Case
|5902019217213
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/26/1978
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 08:48:00
|Court Case
|5902019215312
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|RUCKER-SHIVERS, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1996
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|193
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902019217301
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|JONES, JATARIUS Q
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/22/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 17:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHOWERS, TANYA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 03:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019205178
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SMALLWOOD, BRADEN
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/28/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-08 11:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount