Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-08-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BOATWRIGHT, DIONNA JAMAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 02:36:00
Court Case 5902019217213
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, GERALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 08:48:00
Court Case 5902019215312
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name RUCKER-SHIVERS, ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/7/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 14:22:00
Court Case 5902019217301
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name JONES, JATARIUS Q
Arrest Type
DOB 3/22/2000
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 17:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SHOWERS, TANYA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 03:18:00
Court Case 5902019205178
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SMALLWOOD, BRADEN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 8/28/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-08 11:39:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount