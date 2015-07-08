Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vandyke, Robert
Arrest Date 05/08/2019
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Vandyke, Robert (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 2211 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2019 08:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Riley, Molly Belle
Arrest Date 05/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Poss Marij Para), M (M),
Description Riley, Molly Belle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (poss Marij Para), M (M), at 4302 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/8/2019 16:28.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Medford, Gabriela Cylysce
Arrest Date 05-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Medford, Gabriela Cylysce (W /F/17) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 3924 Etheredge St, Lake Park, NC, between 12:00, 5/4/2019 and 21:00, 5/5/2019. Reported: 10:59, 5/8/2019.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M

Name Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 05/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 6604 Rose Dr, Indian Trial, NC, on 5/8/2019 09:07.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Blount, Angie Dale
Arrest Date 05/08/2019
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Blount, Angie Dale (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 908 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2019 17:56.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jon`s Electric VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 05-08-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jon`s Electric VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6705 Woodhaven Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 00:00, 5/7/2019 and 11:00, 5/8/2019. Reported: 11:00, 5/8/2019.
Arresting Officer Fitchett, D A