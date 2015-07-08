Below are the Union County arrests for 05-08-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vandyke, Robert
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Vandyke, Robert (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 2211 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/8/2019 08:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Riley, Molly Belle
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (Poss Marij Para), M (M),
|Description
|Riley, Molly Belle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd 1 (poss Marij Para), M (M), at 4302 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/8/2019 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Medford, Gabriela Cylysce
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Medford, Gabriela Cylysce (W /F/17) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at 3924 Etheredge St, Lake Park, NC, between 12:00, 5/4/2019 and 21:00, 5/5/2019. Reported: 10:59, 5/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M
|Name
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 6604 Rose Dr, Indian Trial, NC, on 5/8/2019 09:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Blount, Angie Dale
|Arrest Date
|05/08/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Blount, Angie Dale (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 908 Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 5/8/2019 17:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jon`s Electric VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|05-08-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jon`s Electric VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 6705 Woodhaven Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, between 00:00, 5/7/2019 and 11:00, 5/8/2019. Reported: 11:00, 5/8/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A