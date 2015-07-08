Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stogner, Robbie Dean
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case 201903154
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Stogner, Robbie Dean (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2812 Fox Den Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 08:56.
Arresting Officer Wylie, C

Name Burch, Jeffrey Deon
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Burch, Jeffrey Deon (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 505 Jones St, Marshville, NC, on 5/9/2019 17:49.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Cochran, Billy Roger
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Positive Cocaine) (M),
Description Cochran, Billy Roger (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (positive Cocaine) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 09:17.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Harris, Rashaad Armone
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery Unborn Child (M), And 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Harris, Rashaad Armone (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery Unborn Child (M), and 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 939 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/9/2019 19:26.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name Smith, Phillip Ervin
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 09:45.
Arresting Officer Keziah, S C

Name Hutchens, Dana Renee
Arrest Date 05/09/2019
Court Case 201903587
Charge 1) Forgery Of Bank Notes/Checks (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Hutchens, Dana Renee (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 6105 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 21:18.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T