Below are the Union County arrests for 05-09-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stogner, Robbie Dean
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|201903154
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Stogner, Robbie Dean (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2812 Fox Den Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 08:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Wylie, C
|Name
|Burch, Jeffrey Deon
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Burch, Jeffrey Deon (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 505 Jones St, Marshville, NC, on 5/9/2019 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Cochran, Billy Roger
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (Positive Cocaine) (M),
|Description
|Cochran, Billy Roger (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (positive Cocaine) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 09:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Harris, Rashaad Armone
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery Unborn Child (M), And 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Harris, Rashaad Armone (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault And Battery Unborn Child (M), and 3) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 939 S Austin Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/9/2019 19:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Smith, Phillip Ervin
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Smith, Phillip Ervin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, S C
|Name
|Hutchens, Dana Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/09/2019
|Court Case
|201903587
|Charge
|1) Forgery Of Bank Notes/Checks (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Hutchens, Dana Renee (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Forgery Of Bank Notes/checks (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 6105 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/9/2019 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T