Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-10-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name KRANZ, ROBERT ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/3/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 01:35:00
Court Case 1002014080177
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name NICHOLSON, MONTREAL AVUNTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 12:54:00
Court Case 5902019217109
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JACKSON, CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 17:50:00
Court Case 1202018052292
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILSON, DIYONDRE ADONIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/21/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 03:12:00
Court Case 5902019216644
Charge Description ATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name CURRY, JAMES WILLIAM
Arrest Type
DOB 11/14/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 14:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EDMONDSON, SHANIQUIA CHATON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-10 00:25:00
Court Case 5902019217585
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount