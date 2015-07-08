Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gibson, Shannon Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2019
|Court Case
|201903179
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Shannon Marie (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1811 Dickerson Blvd, Mornroe, NC, on 5/10/2019 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Gainey, Angeline Campbell
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Gainey, Angeline Campbell (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Buchanan, Chad Michael
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Buchanan, Chad Michael (W /M/34) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 8321 Waxhaw Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 08:00, 4/5/2019 and 08:30, 4/6/2019. Reported: 08:49, 5/10/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2019
|Court Case
|201903179
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Amanda Lynette (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1811 Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2019 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Bossio, Andrew John
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bossio, Andrew John (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 121 E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 5/10/2019 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Raley Miller Properties VICTIM of Abandoned Vehicle
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Raley Miller Properties VICTIM of Abandoned Vehicle (C), at 226 Tyndale Ct, Waxhaw, NC, between 06:00, 5/9/2019 and 09:10, 5/10/2019. Reported: 09:10, 5/10/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L