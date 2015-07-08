Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWIE, CLEMENT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/1/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 00:09:00
Court Case 5902019217709
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name VALENCIA, ARIANA SORIANO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/14/1991
Height 5.3
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 04:23:00
Court Case 5902019217765
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name PEOPLES, CHAVEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/22/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 13:00:00
Court Case 5902019217575
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name KING, TIMOTHY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 00:21:00
Court Case 5902019217731
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALLEN, GRETA MARRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/11/1973
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 07:30:00
Court Case 5902019217776
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name BOWMAN, TIARA
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/28/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-11 15:35:00
Court Case 5902016239762
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount 500.00