Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deberry, Shawnique Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Deberry, Shawnique Thomas (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Blackburn, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Blackburn, Brian Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|201903201
|Charge
|Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Torres, Carlos Carmen
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|201903201
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Torres, Carlos Carmen (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Patel, Yoginkumar Sureshbhai
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|201903888
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Patel, Yoginkumar Sureshbhai (A /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1899 Crane Rd/man Of War Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2019 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Tomberlin, James Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Tomberlin, James Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W