Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deberry, Shawnique Thomas
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Deberry, Shawnique Thomas (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Blackburn, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Blackburn, Brian Scott (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case 201903201
Charge Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Carmen-torres, Carlos Alberto (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 304 Hough St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:05.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Torres, Carlos Carmen
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case 201903201
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Torres, Carlos Carmen (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) Speeding (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:08.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Patel, Yoginkumar Sureshbhai
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case 201903888
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Patel, Yoginkumar Sureshbhai (A /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1899 Crane Rd/man Of War Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/11/2019 00:06.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Tomberlin, James Ray
Arrest Date 05/11/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Tomberlin, James Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2019 20:23.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W