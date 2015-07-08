Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|201903226
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2019 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Josey, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|201903913
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Josey, James Daniel (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 6422 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2019 01:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lindsay, Eric Lashawn
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lindsay, Eric Lashawn (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2019 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Rorie, Ramel Faison
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear 1 (Carry Conceal Gun, Dwlr Not Imp.), M (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (carry Conceal Gun, Dwlr Not Imp.), M (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2019 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Rorie, Ramel Faison
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2019 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Brooks, Brittany Williams
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2019
|Court Case
|201900479
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Brooks, Brittany Williams (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 315 W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/12/2019 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G