Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case 201903226
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2019 00:17.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Josey, James Daniel
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case 201903913
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Josey, James Daniel (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 6422 Olive Branch Rd, Marshville, NC, on 5/12/2019 01:05.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Lindsay, Eric Lashawn
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lindsay, Eric Lashawn (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2019 02:00.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Rorie, Ramel Faison
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear 1 (Carry Conceal Gun, Dwlr Not Imp.), M (M),
Description Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear 1 (carry Conceal Gun, Dwlr Not Imp.), M (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2019 11:21.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Rorie, Ramel Faison
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Rorie, Ramel Faison (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 6024 Windsong Way, Wingate, NC, on 5/12/2019 11:21.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Brooks, Brittany Williams
Arrest Date 05/12/2019
Court Case 201900479
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Brooks, Brittany Williams (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 315 W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/12/2019 13:21.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G