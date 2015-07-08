Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BENTON, AARON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/29/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDWELL, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/15/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DUKES, IRVING ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1966
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 16:07:00
|Court Case
|5902019218036
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAWSON, LARRY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/30/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 09:32:00
|Court Case
|5902019217989
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|STALLINGS, JACK EMMETTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/21/1972
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 11:53:00
|Court Case
|5902019218002
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ROGERS, JAMES DARRYL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/30/1962
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-13 17:24:00
|Court Case
|5902019216584
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000.00