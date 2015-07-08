Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BENTON, AARON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/29/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 11:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 14:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DUKES, IRVING ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1966
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 16:07:00
Court Case 5902019218036
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAWSON, LARRY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/30/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 09:32:00
Court Case 5902019217989
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name STALLINGS, JACK EMMETTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/21/1972
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 11:53:00
Court Case 5902019218002
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ROGERS, JAMES DARRYL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/30/1962
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-13 17:24:00
Court Case 5902019216584
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000.00