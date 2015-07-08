Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BELTON, MOSES WINNFRED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1952
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 02:08:00
|Court Case
|8902018706498
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NASH, OLIVIA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/2000
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 11:07:00
|Court Case
|9402019700936
|Charge Description
|CONSUME ALC BY <19
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|RAINES, BRENDA LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1962
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 13:40:00
|Court Case
|3502019051671
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GOLL, JASON ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/31/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 15:39:00
|Court Case
|5902019218093
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STOKES, KENNETH SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/5/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 00:17:00
|Court Case
|5902019218092
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PALMER, STANLEY LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/9/1958
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-14 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019009770
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000.00