Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name BELTON, MOSES WINNFRED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/4/1952
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 02:08:00
Court Case 8902018706498
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NASH, OLIVIA ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/2000
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 11:07:00
Court Case 9402019700936
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RAINES, BRENDA LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1962
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 13:40:00
Court Case 3502019051671
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GOLL, JASON ROBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/31/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 15:39:00
Court Case 5902019218093
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STOKES, KENNETH SHANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/5/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 00:17:00
Court Case 5902019218092
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PALMER, STANLEY LOUIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/9/1958
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-14 09:45:00
Court Case 5902019009770
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000.00