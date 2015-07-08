Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brooks, Brittany Williams
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Brooks, Brittany Williams (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Mershon, Lisa Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mershon, Lisa Marie (W /F/36) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 1601 Springfield Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, between 10:26, 5/14/2019 and 10:27, 5/14/2019. Reported: 10:27, 5/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Parker, Larry Quintin
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (Infraction) (M),
|Description
|Parker, Larry Quintin (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (infraction) (M), at Us 74, Indian Trail, on 5/14/2019 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Butler, Thomas Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Butler, Thomas Christopher (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2019 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Weapon On School Property (C), at 6010 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 14:30, 5/9/2019. Reported: 10:30, 5/14/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, P M
|Name
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2019
|Court Case
|201903273
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hough, Antonio Dewayne (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 350 Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2019 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L