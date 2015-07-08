Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-15-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DALLAS, DEBORAH ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/17/1983
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 10:51:00
|Court Case
|5902018239410
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN FAIL STOP PROP DAMAGE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SANDERS, LINWOOD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/4/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|216
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 16:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LICORISH, ROY ESTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018027066
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HATLEY, DONNA HOUCK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018029705
|Charge Description
|SOLICIT ALMS/BEG FOR MONEY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WHITLOCK, DAVONTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/4/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 16:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|AKERS, COREY LARNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-15 00:51:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount