Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lennon, Derek James
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2019
|Court Case
|201904015
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lennon, Derek James (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1632 Chamberwood Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Vaughn, Hayley Dakota
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Vaughn, Hayley Dakota (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 5/15/2019 1:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Lennon, Andrew James
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lennon, Andrew James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1632 Chamberwood Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Blackwell, Christopher Carl
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blackwell, Christopher Carl (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Yield Right Of Way Entering Highway, at 3299 Old Monroe Rd/sweetbriar Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2019 2:03:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Eller, James Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2019
|Court Case
|201903305
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Eller, James Lee (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Both, John W
|Arrest Date
|05-15-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Both, John W (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9699 Joe Kerr Rd/helaina Ct, Marvin, NC, on 5/15/2019 10:14:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L