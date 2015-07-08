Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lennon, Derek James
Arrest Date 05/15/2019
Court Case 201904015
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lennon, Derek James (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1632 Chamberwood Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:32.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Vaughn, Hayley Dakota
Arrest Date 05-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Vaughn, Hayley Dakota (W /F/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 5/15/2019 1:29:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Lennon, Andrew James
Arrest Date 05/15/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Lennon, Andrew James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1632 Chamberwood Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:33.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Blackwell, Christopher Carl
Arrest Date 05-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Blackwell, Christopher Carl (W /M/44) Cited on Charge of Yield Right Of Way Entering Highway, at 3299 Old Monroe Rd/sweetbriar Dr, Stallings, NC, on 5/15/2019 2:03:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Eller, James Lee
Arrest Date 05/15/2019
Court Case 201903305
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Eller, James Lee (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2019 12:51.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Both, John W
Arrest Date 05-15-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Both, John W (W /M/60) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 9699 Joe Kerr Rd/helaina Ct, Marvin, NC, on 5/15/2019 10:14:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L