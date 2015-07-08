Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARTIS, LESTER LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1956
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 08:15:00
Court Case 5902019214240
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name DANIELS, JAMEL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/19/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 15:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ALBRIGHT, KADEEM JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/30/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 17:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/10/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 12:30:00
Court Case 5902019218157
Charge Description INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BRYSON, MARCUS DURRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 08:45:00
Court Case 5902019218217
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, MAURISHA ROGINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/19/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-16 11:00:00
Court Case 5902018025418
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00