Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARTIS, LESTER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1956
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019214240
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DANIELS, JAMEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/19/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|183
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 15:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALBRIGHT, KADEEM JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/30/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 17:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/10/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902019218157
|Charge Description
|INDEC EXPOSURE DEF>=18 VIC<16
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|BRYSON, MARCUS DURRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 08:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019218217
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EDWARDS, MAURISHA ROGINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/19/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-16 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018025418
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00