Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2019.
|Name
|Park, Yoon Hee
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Injury To Pp), M (M),
|Description
|Park, Yoon Hee (A /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (injury To Pp), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Nevills-poole, Savannah Leigh
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nevills-poole, Savannah Leigh (W /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3900 Karrington Pl, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 5/16/2019 and 09:23, 5/16/2019. Reported: 09:23, 5/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Williams, Chance Jeremiah Antoni
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Williams, Chance Jeremiah Antoni (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 13:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Rigsbee, Tracy Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rigsbee, Tracy Marie (W /F/41) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 5939 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 09:57, 5/16/2019 and 09:58, 5/16/2019. Reported: 09:58, 5/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2019
|Court Case
|201903831
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Rushing, Abrya Cheri
|Arrest Date
|05-16-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rushing, Abrya Cheri (B /F/25) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 503 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 16:00, 5/15/2019 and 18:00, 5/15/2019. Reported: 10:22, 5/16/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R