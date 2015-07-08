Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Park, Yoon Hee
Arrest Date 05/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Injury To Pp), M (M),
Description Park, Yoon Hee (A /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (injury To Pp), M (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 12:22.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Nevills-poole, Savannah Leigh
Arrest Date 05-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Nevills-poole, Savannah Leigh (W /F/24) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3900 Karrington Pl, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 5/16/2019 and 09:23, 5/16/2019. Reported: 09:23, 5/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Williams, Chance Jeremiah Antoni
Arrest Date 05/16/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Williams, Chance Jeremiah Antoni (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 13:05.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Rigsbee, Tracy Marie
Arrest Date 05-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rigsbee, Tracy Marie (W /F/41) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 5939 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, between 09:57, 5/16/2019 and 09:58, 5/16/2019. Reported: 09:58, 5/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Devoe, Tristan Timothy
Arrest Date 05/16/2019
Court Case 201903831
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) And 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F) and 2) Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2019 13:55.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Rushing, Abrya Cheri
Arrest Date 05-16-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rushing, Abrya Cheri (B /F/25) VICTIM of Lost Property (C), at 503 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, between 16:00, 5/15/2019 and 18:00, 5/15/2019. Reported: 10:22, 5/16/2019.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R