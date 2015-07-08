Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, ORLANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/8/1971
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 08:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ELEJARDE, LUIS ISAAC
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 09:26:00
Court Case 5902019215986
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name ROLLINSON, ALIJAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/8/2002
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 13:18:00
Court Case 5902019218255
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount

Name WHITESIDE, JULIAN JABAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/4/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 03:15:00
Court Case 5902019217164
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 30000.00

Name JAMES, JASMINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/11/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 12:02:00
Court Case 5902019213922
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name BORGA, JASMINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/24/1998
Height 5.0
Weight 108
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-17 15:51:00
Court Case 5902017010060
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00