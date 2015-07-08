Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, ORLANDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/8/1971
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 08:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ELEJARDE, LUIS ISAAC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/16/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 09:26:00
|Court Case
|5902019215986
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|ROLLINSON, ALIJAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/8/2002
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 13:18:00
|Court Case
|5902019218255
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITESIDE, JULIAN JABAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/4/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019217164
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|JAMES, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 12:02:00
|Court Case
|5902019213922
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BORGA, JASMINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/24/1998
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|108
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-17 15:51:00
|Court Case
|5902017010060
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00