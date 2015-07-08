Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brown, Antonio Trayvon
Arrest Date 05/17/2019
Court Case 201904000
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Brown, Antonio Trayvon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/17/2019 10:51.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Winans, Charles Jackson
Arrest Date 05/17/2019
Court Case 201903773
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Felony (F), 4) Larceny-Firearm (F), 5) Larceny-Firearm (F), And 6) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Winans, Charles Jackson (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Larceny-felony (F), 4) Larceny-firearm (F), 5) Larceny-firearm (F), and 6) Larceny-felony (F), at 310 Wilson, Charlotte, NC, on 5/17/2019 22:01.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 05/17/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip) (F),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip) (F), at 215 Lauren Drive, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2019 12:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Swihart, Tawaha Lee
Arrest Date 05-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Swihart, Tawaha Lee (W /M/35) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1705 Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2019 5:43:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Dunn, Donald Robert
Arrest Date 05/17/2019
Court Case 201904078
Charge Insurance Fraud (F),
Description Dunn, Donald Robert (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Insurance Fraud (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2019 12:20.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 05-17-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 00:26, 5/17/2019. Reported: 00:26, 5/17/2019.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N