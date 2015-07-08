Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-18-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CALLICOATE, JOHN ALBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/6/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 01:29:00
Court Case 5902019218681
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name RUSS, ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/27/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 12:30:00
Court Case 5902018236306
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name HUNTER, MELVIN JERMAINE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/14/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 02:24:00
Court Case 5902019218682
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HEWETT, AVERY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1989
Height 6.7
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 14:25:00
Court Case 5902019218697
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MELTON, MARIAH DAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/17/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 03:31:00
Court Case 5902019218684
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, MOHAGEMY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-18 13:19:00
Court Case 5902019217768
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 2500.00