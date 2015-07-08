Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ciupangel, Florina
Arrest Date 05/18/2019
Court Case 201903399
Charge Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M),
Description Ciupangel, Florina (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 19:13.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Taylor, Damon Jaron
Arrest Date 05/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Taylor, Damon Jaron (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 131 Red Roof Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:09.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Rodriguez-duran, Mayra Anaye
Arrest Date 05/18/2019
Court Case 201904114
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rodriguez-duran, Mayra Anaye (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 E Windsor St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:23.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Lor, Xang
Arrest Date 05/18/2019
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lor, Xang (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at HWY 601, Fairview, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:53.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Jamison-torres, Michael
Arrest Date 05-18-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Jamison-torres, Michael (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger, at 2498 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 9:50:45 PM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Sailors, Peyton Elizabeth
Arrest Date 05/18/2019
Court Case 201904097
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Sailors, Peyton Elizabeth (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 624 S Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2019 02:14.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W