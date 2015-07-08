Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ciupangel, Florina
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2019
|Court Case
|201903399
|Charge
|Solicit Alms/Beg For Money (M),
|Description
|Ciupangel, Florina (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Solicit Alms/beg For Money (M), at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 19:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Taylor, Damon Jaron
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Damon Jaron (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 131 Red Roof Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Rodriguez-duran, Mayra Anaye
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2019
|Court Case
|201904114
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez-duran, Mayra Anaye (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 100 E Windsor St/s Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Lor, Xang
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lor, Xang (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at HWY 601, Fairview, NC, on 5/18/2019 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Jamison-torres, Michael
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jamison-torres, Michael (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Reckless Driving To Endanger, at 2498 W Roosevelt Blvd/williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/18/2019 9:50:45 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Sailors, Peyton Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2019
|Court Case
|201904097
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Sailors, Peyton Elizabeth (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 624 S Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2019 02:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W