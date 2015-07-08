Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HARRIS, GREGORY MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1965
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 03:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019218765
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RILEY, DARRYL BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/27/1962
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019218118
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PHILLIPS, RASHID
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 05:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019218755
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JUDGE, JUWAN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/26/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902019218788
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MOLINA, ALEXIS MIGUEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/5/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 05:21:00
|Court Case
|5902019218775
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PARROTT, MARTY LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-19 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019218789
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00