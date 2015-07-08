Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HARRIS, GREGORY MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 03:56:00
Court Case 5902019218765
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name RILEY, DARRYL BERNARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/27/1962
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 11:45:00
Court Case 5902019218118
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PHILLIPS, RASHID
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 05:14:00
Court Case 5902019218755
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name JUDGE, JUWAN ANTHONY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/26/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 12:00:00
Court Case 5902019218788
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOLINA, ALEXIS MIGUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/5/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 05:21:00
Court Case 5902019218775
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name PARROTT, MARTY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-19 09:40:00
Court Case 5902019218789
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00