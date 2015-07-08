Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Threatt, Steven Tyler
Arrest Date 05/19/2019
Court Case 201904124
Charge 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Threatt, Steven Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1299 N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 01:23.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Butler, David Lamar
Arrest Date 05/19/2019
Court Case
Charge Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
Description Butler, David Lamar (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 500 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/19/2019 22:24.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Stauffenberg, Gavin Grey
Arrest Date 05/19/2019
Court Case 201904123
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Stauffenberg, Gavin Grey (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 7299 Orchard Ridge Dr/lester Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/19/2019 01:32.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Bird, Jeffrey Michael
Arrest Date 05/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), And 5) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), and 5) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 22:28.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Rape, Billy Dearl
Arrest Date 05/19/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Rape, Billy Dearl (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 1511 N Rocky River Rd/union Power Way, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 02:07.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Rape, Billy Dearl
Arrest Date 05-19-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Rape, Billy Dearl (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201904124), at 1299 N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 2:26:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S