Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Threatt, Steven Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2019
|Court Case
|201904124
|Charge
|1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Steven Tyler (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1299 N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Butler, David Lamar
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Involuntary Commitment-Non Criminal Detainment (M),
|Description
|Butler, David Lamar (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Involuntary Commitment-non Criminal Detainment (M), at 500 Anne Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/19/2019 22:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Stauffenberg, Gavin Grey
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2019
|Court Case
|201904123
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), And 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Stauffenberg, Gavin Grey (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), and 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 7299 Orchard Ridge Dr/lester Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/19/2019 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-Felony (F), And 5) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Larceny-felony (F), and 5) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 22:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Rape, Billy Dearl
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Rape, Billy Dearl (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 1511 N Rocky River Rd/union Power Way, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Rape, Billy Dearl
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rape, Billy Dearl (W /M/19) Cited on Charge of Speeding (201904124), at 1299 N Rocky River Rd/goldmine Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2019 2:26:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S