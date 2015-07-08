Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STURDIVANT, GARRETT LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/16/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902019218610
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VANDIVER, JAHIEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/12/2001
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 11:40:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EVANS, ULYSSES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/22/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 16:14:00
|Court Case
|5902019218898
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CALEL, ROLMAN OLIVIO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/25/1997
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 02:08:00
|Court Case
|5902016015336
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WEST, ADRIAN BERNARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/27/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 09:16:00
|Court Case
|1202018053865
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|LEE, SHAWN TYRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1986
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-20 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902019216761
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount