Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2019 of mecklenburg.

Name STURDIVANT, GARRETT LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 00:09:00
Court Case 5902019218610
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name VANDIVER, JAHIEM
Arrest Type
DOB 9/12/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 11:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name EVANS, ULYSSES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/22/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 16:14:00
Court Case 5902019218898
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CALEL, ROLMAN OLIVIO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/25/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 02:08:00
Court Case 5902016015336
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WEST, ADRIAN BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/27/1971
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 09:16:00
Court Case 1202018053865
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 750.00

Name LEE, SHAWN TYRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/3/1986
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-20 16:25:00
Court Case 5902019216761
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount