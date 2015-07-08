Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hudson, Lashonda Yvette
Arrest Date 05/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Hudson, Lashonda Yvette (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 13:59.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo
Arrest Date 05-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Us 74/chamber Dr, Indian Trail, on 5/20/2019 9:21:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Beasley, Tyreese Montrail
Arrest Date 05/20/2019
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Beasley, Tyreese Montrail (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 14:05.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Holliday, Brendon James
Arrest Date 05-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Holliday, Brendon James (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 218/crooked Creek Church Rd, Monroe, on 5/20/2019 5:54:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Haywood, C R

Name Ramey, Priscilla Monita
Arrest Date 05/20/2019
Court Case 201903445
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ramey, Priscilla Monita (W /F/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 14:08.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 05-20-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 07:00, 5/15/2019 and 07:47, 5/20/2019. Reported: 07:47, 5/20/2019.
Arresting Officer Harms, S P