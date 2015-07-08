Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hudson, Lashonda Yvette
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Lashonda Yvette (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 13:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Jackie Lorenzo (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Us 74/chamber Dr, Indian Trail, on 5/20/2019 9:21:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Beasley, Tyreese Montrail
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Beasley, Tyreese Montrail (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Holliday, Brendon James
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holliday, Brendon James (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 218/crooked Creek Church Rd, Monroe, on 5/20/2019 5:54:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Haywood, C R
|Name
|Ramey, Priscilla Monita
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2019
|Court Case
|201903445
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Ramey, Priscilla Monita (W /F/67) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 218 E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2019 14:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 07:00, 5/15/2019 and 07:47, 5/20/2019. Reported: 07:47, 5/20/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Harms, S P