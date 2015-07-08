Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-21-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KIRKPATRICK, INDIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/3/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 10:02:00
|Court Case
|5902016022009
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, ISIAH LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/28/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902019218129
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WALTON, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/9/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 15:12:00
|Court Case
|5902019217702
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BROOKS, KEVIN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/16/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902018239115
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GARCIA, BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 15:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROOKS, BRITTANY SUMMER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-21 15:41:00
|Court Case
|5902019219011
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00