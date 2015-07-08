Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lindsey, Dennis Marell
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Out Of County (M),
|Description
|Lindsey, Dennis Marell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County (M), at 315 E Old Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Macarine, B J
|Name
|Lindsey, Demetria Suanta
|Arrest Date
|05-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lindsey, Demetria Suanta (B /F/30) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 737 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, on 06:22, 5/21/2019. Reported: 06:22, 5/21/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Stegall, Jaycee Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (Motor Vehicle) (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Stegall, Jaycee Allen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (motor Vehicle) (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|St. Johns Forest Homeowner`s Association VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|05-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|St. Johns Forest Homeowner`s Association VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 4117 Saint James Way, Monroe, NC, between 08:28, 5/21/2019 and 08:29, 5/21/2019. Reported: 08:29, 5/21/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Johnson, Ricardo Antonio
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Ricardo Antonio (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Shoe Carnival VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|05-21-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Shoe Carnival VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:45, 5/21/2019 and 16:12, 5/21/2019. Reported: 16:12, 5/21/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S