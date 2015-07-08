Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lindsey, Dennis Marell
Arrest Date 05/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Out Of County (M),
Description Lindsey, Dennis Marell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County (M), at 315 E Old Highway 74, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:17.
Arresting Officer Macarine, B J

Name Lindsey, Demetria Suanta
Arrest Date 05-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Lindsey, Demetria Suanta (B /F/30) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 737 Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, on 06:22, 5/21/2019. Reported: 06:22, 5/21/2019.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Stegall, Jaycee Allen
Arrest Date 05/21/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (Motor Vehicle) (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Stegall, Jaycee Allen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (motor Vehicle) (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:20.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name St. Johns Forest Homeowner`s Association VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
Arrest Date 05-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description St. Johns Forest Homeowner`s Association VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 4117 Saint James Way, Monroe, NC, between 08:28, 5/21/2019 and 08:29, 5/21/2019. Reported: 08:29, 5/21/2019.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Johnson, Ricardo Antonio
Arrest Date 05/21/2019
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Johnson, Ricardo Antonio (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2019 12:20.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Shoe Carnival VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 05-21-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Shoe Carnival VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2115 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 11:45, 5/21/2019 and 16:12, 5/21/2019. Reported: 16:12, 5/21/2019.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S