Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ELLISON, MALAYKI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/16/2002
Height 6.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 01:13:00
Court Case 5902019219099
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name WELCH, JOHNNY LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/8/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 09:30:00
Court Case 1202018718505
Charge Description DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLSHOUSER, WILLIAM PAUL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/29/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 13:16:00
Court Case 1202014701614
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LUNDY, RAHMEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/6/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 15:44:00
Court Case 5902019219166
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HAMILTON, DARIUS JEROME
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 04:45:00
Court Case 5902019218633
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WORKMAN, DUPREE L
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-22 06:45:00
Court Case 5902019218769
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 100000.00