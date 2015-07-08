Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-22-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ELLISON, MALAYKI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/16/2002
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 01:13:00
|Court Case
|5902019219099
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WELCH, JOHNNY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/8/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 09:30:00
|Court Case
|1202018718505
|Charge Description
|DR/ALLOW REG PLATE NOT DISPLAY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|HOLSHOUSER, WILLIAM PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/29/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 13:16:00
|Court Case
|1202014701614
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LUNDY, RAHMEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/6/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 15:44:00
|Court Case
|5902019219166
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HAMILTON, DARIUS JEROME
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 04:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019218633
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WORKMAN, DUPREE L
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/12/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-22 06:45:00
|Court Case
|5902019218769
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|100000.00