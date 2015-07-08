Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bonita, Ernest Robbie
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Bonita, Ernest Robbie (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 05:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Coon, Charles Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2019
|Court Case
|201904241
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Coon, Charles Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 10:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Mcknight, Diastarrquacious Naqueicha
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Drive After Consuming < 21) (M),
|Description
|Mcknight, Diastarrquacious Naqueicha (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (drive After Consuming < 21) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Moree, Kayla Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05-22-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moree, Kayla Nicole (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Child Abuse – Misd, at 5699 Armfield Mill Rd/jug Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:52:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B