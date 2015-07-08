Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bonita, Ernest Robbie
Arrest Date 05/22/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Bonita, Ernest Robbie (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 05:00.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Coon, Charles Michael
Arrest Date 05/22/2019
Court Case 201904241
Charge 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Coon, Charles Michael (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 21:42.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 05/22/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 10:23.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 05/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:20.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Mcknight, Diastarrquacious Naqueicha
Arrest Date 05/22/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Drive After Consuming < 21) (M),
Description Mcknight, Diastarrquacious Naqueicha (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M – 1 (drive After Consuming < 21) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:12.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Moree, Kayla Nicole
Arrest Date 05-22-2019
Court Case
Charge
Description Moree, Kayla Nicole (B /F/29) Cited on Charge of Child Abuse – Misd, at 5699 Armfield Mill Rd/jug Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2019 11:52:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B