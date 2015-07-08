Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MALLOY, JOHNATHAN KEITH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1966
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 00:45:00
Court Case 5902018244084
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RIVERS, TONY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 10:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SKINNER, IMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/2001
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 11:21:00
Court Case 5902019218634
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name POLLARD, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/4/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 08:15:00
Court Case 5902019219310
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name GIBSON, SHEREENA CLAMENTAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 13:59:00
Court Case 5902017014353
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HURST, CHELSEA LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/9/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-23 00:47:00
Court Case 5902019219240
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount