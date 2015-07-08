Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Green, Danielle Catanzaro
|Arrest Date
|05-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Green, Danielle Catanzaro (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Fail To Stop-steady Red Light, at 6799 Old Monroe Rd/wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2019 7:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, J B
|Name
|Aldridge, William Barron
|Arrest Date
|05-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aldridge, William Barron (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Window Tinting Violation, at 2099 Concord Av/sunnybrook Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2019 2:05:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Jordan, Joshua Heath
|Arrest Date
|05-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jordan, Joshua Heath (W /M/40) Cited on Charge of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (201904273), at Younts Road/2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, on 5/23/2019 10:19:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Kiko, Nicole Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Kiko, Nicole Lynn (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 499 Arbor Dr/waxhaw Elementary Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/23/2019 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Malick, Doniell Marie
|Arrest Date
|05-23-2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Malick, Doniell Marie (W /F/27) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at 2100 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:00, 5/23/2019. Reported: 00:00, 5/23/2019.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Miller, Kara Celia
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Miller, Kara Celia (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 311 East Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2019 10:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P