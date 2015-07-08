Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JONES, JACOB CHRISTIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/14/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 02:31:00
|Court Case
|5902019219393
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CLARK, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/4/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 11:32:00
|Court Case
|3502018006056
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|THA, SHAR HAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/20/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 12:57:00
|Court Case
|5902019219489
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MILLS, RASHEDA DOMINIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/8/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 01:58:00
|Court Case
|5902019219395
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SHORT, TREVON JERESE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|167
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 10:55:00
|Court Case
|3502019055585
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|RIVAS, FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/2/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-05-24 03:08:00
|Court Case
|5902019219363
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount