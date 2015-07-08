Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, JACOB CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/14/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 02:31:00
Court Case 5902019219393
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CLARK, BRANDON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/4/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 11:32:00
Court Case 3502018006056
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name THA, SHAR HAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 12:57:00
Court Case 5902019219489
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount

Name MILLS, RASHEDA DOMINIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/8/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 01:58:00
Court Case 5902019219395
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHORT, TREVON JERESE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 167
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 10:55:00
Court Case 3502019055585
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE BURGLARY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name RIVAS, FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-24 03:08:00
Court Case 5902019219363
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount