Union County arrests for 05-24-2019.

Name Watts, Rashad Devon
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case 201903555
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Watts, Rashad Devon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1390 Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:17.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Drake, Tyler Lane
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 20:50.
Arresting Officer Barrett, D B

Name Wilson, Thomas Leonard
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Wilson, Thomas Leonard (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:34.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Acord, Eli
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Acord, Eli (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200 Golden Larch Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/24/2019 21:35.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J L

Name Polk, William Thomas
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Possess Marij Up To Half Oz (M),
Description Polk, William Thomas (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Possess Marij Up To Half Oz (M), at 268 Carlie St, Norwood, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:38.
Arresting Officer Lheureux, L R

Name Rice, Jessica Odessia
Arrest Date 05/24/2019
Court Case 201903572
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Rice, Jessica Odessia (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1099 W Talleyrand Av/s West St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 23:02.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L