Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Watts, Rashad Devon
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|201903555
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Watts, Rashad Devon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1390 Walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Drake, Tyler Lane
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Drake, Tyler Lane (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Barrett, D B
|Name
|Wilson, Thomas Leonard
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Thomas Leonard (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Acord, Eli
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Acord, Eli (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2200 Golden Larch Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/24/2019 21:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J L
|Name
|Polk, William Thomas
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Possess Marij Up To Half Oz (M),
|Description
|Polk, William Thomas (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Possess Marij Up To Half Oz (M), at 268 Carlie St, Norwood, NC, on 5/24/2019 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Lheureux, L R
|Name
|Rice, Jessica Odessia
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2019
|Court Case
|201903572
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Rice, Jessica Odessia (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1099 W Talleyrand Av/s West St, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2019 23:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L