Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Milton Bernard
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4921 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/25/2019 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J L
|Name
|Crowder, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|201903594
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear 1 (B/E Mv, Misd Larceny, Injury To Pp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear 1 (Trespassing 2Nd Degree) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz, Injury To Pp) (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 1 (b/e Mv, Misd Larceny, Injury To Pp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear 1 (trespassing 2nd Degree) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz, Injury To Pp) (M), at 614 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 19:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D
|Name
|Stitt, Shavare Christopher
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail To Appear(Fel Consp. Poss Stolen Good) (F), 6) Fail To Appear(Concealment Goods) (M), 7) Fail To Appear(Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz.) (M), And 8) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Stitt, Shavare Christopher (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail To Appear(fel Consp. Poss Stolen Good) (F), 6) Fail To Appear(concealment Goods) (M), 7) Fail To Appear(poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz.) (M), and 8) Speeding (M), at 14808 Middlesborough Dr, Matthews, NC, on 5/25/2019 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Malloy, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Malloy, Daniel (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Hatley, Renee Anne
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|201903578
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – M, M (M),
|Description
|Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M, M (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 09:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2019
|Court Case
|201903304
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 107 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 20:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C