Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Milton Bernard
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Davis, Milton Bernard (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4921 Waxhaw Marvin Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/25/2019 02:24.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J L

Name Crowder, Randy Lee
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case 201903594
Charge 1) Fail To Appear 1 (B/E Mv, Misd Larceny, Injury To Pp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear 1 (Trespassing 2Nd Degree) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear 1 (Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz, Injury To Pp) (M),
Description Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear 1 (b/e Mv, Misd Larceny, Injury To Pp) (F), 2) Fail To Appear 1 (trespassing 2nd Degree) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear 1 (poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz, Injury To Pp) (M), at 614 English St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 19:47.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D

Name Stitt, Shavare Christopher
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail To Appear(Fel Consp. Poss Stolen Good) (F), 6) Fail To Appear(Concealment Goods) (M), 7) Fail To Appear(Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz.) (M), And 8) Speeding (M),
Description Stitt, Shavare Christopher (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), 5) Fail To Appear(fel Consp. Poss Stolen Good) (F), 6) Fail To Appear(concealment Goods) (M), 7) Fail To Appear(poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz.) (M), and 8) Speeding (M), at 14808 Middlesborough Dr, Matthews, NC, on 5/25/2019 03:07.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Malloy, Daniel
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Malloy, Daniel (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 20:00.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Hatley, Renee Anne
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case 201903578
Charge Fail To Appear – M, M (M),
Description Hatley, Renee Anne (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – M, M (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 09:34.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese
Arrest Date 05/25/2019
Court Case 201903304
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Wynn, Kendrick Tyrese (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 107 N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2019 20:04.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C