Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PITTS, QUINTON LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/18/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 01:46:00
Court Case 5902019214944
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name RICHARDSON, CHRISTOPHER LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 14:06:00
Court Case 3302018731922
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THANG, STEVEN TIN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/10/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 01:41:00
Court Case 5902019219661
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIMPSON, DAMON SHANE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/31/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 13:35:00
Court Case 5902019218077
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRUZ, GUILLERMO VASQUEZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/10/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 03:00:00
Court Case 5902019219662
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name PEREZ-PLA, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/2/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2019-05-26 17:01:00
Court Case 5902018235617
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00